Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple gears up to reopen on June 8 amid COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi: Preparations are in full swing at Jhandewalan Temple in the national capital as places of worship across India gear to re-open for public come this Monday (June 8). In order to implement social distancing in the temple premises, marking has been done all over and bells have been covered so to prevent devotees from touching it.

Ravindra Goel, a trustee of the temple said that people with high temperature will not be allowed in the temple as a precautionary measure to combat COVID-19. "Thermal screening of all devotees will be done twice at two different spots, those with high temperature won't be allowed," Goel told ANI.

"Markings made for social distancing. Bells covered. No offering of prasad/garlands are allowed. Devotees will come in two queues and have two separate exits. At exit, they'll be given pouched prasad of rock sugar (Mishri). Sprinkling of Gangajal or applying of tilak won't be done," he added.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) had on June 4 issued standard operating procedures on preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus at religious places.

Religious places in the country are allowed to open from June 8.