Delhi's water supply to be hit again today, check list of areas that will be affected

The Delhi Jal Board had last week written a letter to the Haryana Irrigation Department, the fifth time this summer season, asking it to release water from the Somb river.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 06:27 AM IST

New Delhi: Amid the water level in the Wazirabad pond standing at 667.3 feet as against the normal of 674.5 feet, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Saturday (June 18, 2022) that the water supply will remain affected in many parts of the capital on Sunday due to Haryana releasing less water in the Yamuna and two canals. Water will be available at low pressure in northeast Delhi, west Delhi, north Delhi, central Delhi, south Delhi and New Delhi Municipal Council areas, the utility said.

"Water supply will remain affected till the situation improves," it said in a statement and advised residents to store a sufficient quantity of water.

Areas in Delhi where water supply will be affected

The areas that are likely to be affected are Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Paharganj, NDMC areas, Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar, Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar, Prahladpur, Ramleela Ground, Delhi Gate, Subhash Park, Model Town, Gulabi Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Burari and parts of Cantonment areas.

The utility had last week written a letter to the Haryana Irrigation Department, the fifth time this summer season, asking it to release water from the Somb river, a tributary of the Yamuna. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also requested Haryana to release additional water in the Yamuna on humanitarian grounds.

