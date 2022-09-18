'DEMOLISH our apartment', residents make SHOCKING demand to CM Yogi Adityanath - Read the 'INSIDE STORY'

A shocking case has come to light from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. In fact, some people here have demanded the UP CM Yogi Adityanath to demolish their own house. This is the first time anyone has made such an appeal to CM Yogi Adityanath. People living in KDA Residency Society, appealing to CM Yogi to break up their apartment, have also put a banner on the gate, on which the appeal to break up the apartment is written.

Uttar Pradesh | Residents of KDA residency society in Kanpur ask CM Yogi to demolish their apartments, claiming "severe cracks have appeared in the buildings" (17.09) pic.twitter.com/X9GdfeQ8Q4 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 18, 2022

Let us inform that the people of KDA Residency Society in Kanpur asked CM Yogi Adityanath to demolish their apartment. It is seen that there have been big cracks in the building. People of KDA Residency Society say that the apartments were not built with the quality that they were promised. Substandard construction materials have been used. The building is in dilapidated condition and they fear its collapse. The authorities have not yet taken any action in this matter.

Significantly, on this unique demand of the people of KDA Residency Society of Kanpur, netizens have given different types of reactions. A Twitter user tweeted that this is the condition of every development authority. At the same time, another user wrote about how bad the housing infrastructure is these days. People buy houses with their hard-earned money with an EMI for 20-30 years. Even within 5-10 years of construction, it becomes difficult to even rent out that place. 30-50 lakhs for living in a house for only 10-15 years!