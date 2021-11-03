Dengue cases: Centre rushes high-level teams to 9 states, UTs to curb infection

New Delhi: The Central government on Wednesday (November 3) rushed high-level teams to nine states/UTs having a high caseload of Dengue to assist them in public health measures for control and management of the disease. These nine states/UTs are Haryana, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir.

A total of 15 states/UTs reporting their maximum cases in the current year, and these states contribute 86% of the country’s total dengue cases till 31st Oct, according to the government.

The development comes in accordance with the directions of the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya during the review meeting on the dengue situation held here on November 1.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a higher number of cases in some states were reported in October this year as compared to a number of cases during the same period in the previous year.

It said, "A total of 15 states/UTs are reporting their maximum cases in the current year. These states contribute 86 per cent of the country`s total dengue cases till October 31," adding that a total of 1,16,991 dengue cases are being reported by states and UTs across the country.

The ministry informed that the high-level teams are asked to assist and support states to mount an effective public health response.

In addition, they also need to report on the status of vector control, availability of kits and medicines, early detection, availability and use of insecticides, the status of anti-larval and anti-adult vector control measures etc.

Earlier on Monday, Mandaviya held a review meeting in Delhi over the management of dengue cases, wherein he directed health officials to help the states in the matter.

Highlighting the urgency of intervention, Mandaviya pointed out that many poor people are affected by dengue who are weakened due to low platelet count.

The Union minister said, "Primary health care centres may prescribe antipyretic drugs to suppress the symptoms without addressing the root cause which may lead to the eventual demise of the patient," adding that testing is the most important step for identifying dengue.

He, thereafter, directed officials to ramp up testing so that all cases are reported and treated properly, and stressed the need for effective coordination between the Centre and states. The Union Health Minister also requested Delhi officials to look into the possibility of repurposing COVID beds to treat Dengue.

(With Agency Inputs)

