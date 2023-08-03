Dengue Cases Spike In Delhi: Causes, Symptoms, Measures To Prevent Dengue Fever

New Delhi: The monsoon is a welcome relief from the scorching heat, but it also brings many health risks. During the rainy season, infections and diseases spread through water are common. Dengue is a viral illness that is transmitted by mosquitoes and usually spikes after the rains every year. The usual signs are fever, pain behind the eyes, severe headache, stomach pain, vomiting and sometimes, diarrhoea. More than 240 cases of dengue have been reported in Delhi, with 56 new cases in the last week, according to a report by the municipal corporation on Monday. The risk of dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases is higher due to the monsoon showers and recent floods in some parts of Delhi that raised the water levels of the Yamuna.

What Causes Dengue Fever?

Dengue fever happens when you get bitten by a mosquito that carries one of four dengue viruses. The virus can get into your blood and multiply. The virus itself and your immune system’s reaction can make you ill.

The virus can damage parts of your blood that help it clot and support your blood vessels. This, along with some chemicals that your immune system makes, can cause your blood to seep out of your vessels and cause internal bleeding. This results in the dangerous symptoms of severe dengue.

Can Dengue Spread ?

Dengue can’t spread from person to person except when passed from a pregnant person to their child.

Symptoms Of Dengue Fever

Dengue causes severe symptoms such as high fever, intense headache, joint and muscle pain. Some patients also have digestive issues, such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and stomach ache. Others have symptoms of viral cold, such as a runny or blocked nose, sore throat, cough, tiredness, and general discomfort.

Steps To Avoid Mosquito Breeding

People should take steps to stop the growth of mosquitoes and to protect themselves from these diseases. They should regularly clean and check water containers, flower pots, bird baths, and coolers to remove stagnant water; drink only boiled water or water purified by a filter; cover their nose and mouth with a cloth when they cough or sneeze; use mosquito nets and repellents to guard against mosquitoes; keep clothes dry, and use antifungal powder to prevent fungal skin infections.

They also advised to eat fresh food and avoid food from street vendors; wash fruits and vegetables well; and to get preventive vaccines for hepatitis A, typhoid, and flu.