'Desi pistol se GOLI mar dunga': NCP Chief Sharad Pawar recieves DEATH THREATS amid Maharashtra Bandh today

Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar's residence received a call from an unknown person and threatened to kill him. The caller called Pawar's Silver Oaks home and threatened in Hindi that he would come to Mumbai and shoot him with a country-made pistol. According to the sources, an unknown person threatened Pawar over the phone and said, "Mumbai aayunga aur desi pistol se GOLI mar dunga."

As a precautionary measure, the NCP leader's security team has lodged a complaint with the Gamdevi police station. The police have started to investigate in this regard. A case has been registered against an unknown person under section 294, 506(2) of the IPC. Further investigation is going on. Confirming the development, NCP's chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said the caller appeared to be mentally unstable, who had been calling Pawar's residence at regular intervals and making such threats.

Taapsee said, in the last few days he called several times and made similar threats. The police have been informed. The call came a day after Pawar celebrated his 82nd birthday on Monday, which was attended by top leaders of the NCP, Congress and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and other well-wishers.

In the past too, Sharad Pawar has received such threats. In April, his residence was attacked by employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, who were on strike.

Meanwhile, a bandh has been called in Maharashtra today to protest against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's remarks about Shivaji Maharaj. Along with this, there is a plan to take out a morcha against the governor this week. Maharashtra political parties have demanded President Draupadi Murmu and the central government to remove him from the post. Meanwhile, Koshyari has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his advice.