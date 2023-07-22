trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2639044
NewsIndia
RAJENDRA SINGH GUHA

Despite Dismissal, Rajendra Singh Guha Maintains Assertive Stance, Questions Ashok Gehlot's Return

Guha further praised Bharat Singh's integrity, asserting that no other leader in the assembly matches his honesty. He expressed concern about Gehlot's prolonged absence from the assembly and criticized the lack of inquiry into the reasons behind it.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 07:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Despite Dismissal, Rajendra Singh Guha Maintains Assertive Stance, Questions Ashok Gehlot's Return

In the realm of Rajasthan Congress politics, the Udaipurwati MLA, Rajendra Singh Guha, remains unwavering in his strong views even after being dismissed from the ministerial council. Despite facing consequences, he continues to voice his criticism against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Speaking to journalists in Udaipurwati, Guha once again targeted Gehlot, questioning his ability to replicate previous government formations in 2003 and 2013. "At the age of 73, what can he achieve now when he couldn't maintain the government even at the age of 52-53 in 2003?" he questioned.

Guha further praised Bharat Singh's integrity, asserting that no other leader in the assembly matches his honesty. He expressed concern about Gehlot's prolonged absence from the assembly and criticized the lack of inquiry into the reasons behind it. He also pointed out that Gehlot avoids eye contact and changes his path to avoid confronting issues. Guha raised eyebrows by remarking that while the police are occupied with the Mannthalia incident, Gehlot seems to lack the time to address critical matters concerning the public.

Regarding his meeting with Asaduddin Owaisi, Guha downplayed the encounter, emphasizing that it was a routine meeting. He criticized those trying to sensationalize it and refuted any claims of meeting with terrorists. Guha also questioned the selection process in the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), highlighting that many candidates from villages become thanedars (police station heads), while others who prepare for years still struggle to pass.

cre Trending Stories

Taking a jab at CP Joshi, Guha mocked the ease with which individuals become ARAS officers if they have ties to Dotasra. He praised Sachin Pilot for his role in significantly increasing Congress's tally from 21 to 99.

It was reported that in Delhi, an attempt was made to reconcile differences between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot, with the top leadership seeking to portray unity within the party. However, speculations persist about potential confrontations within the Rajasthan Congress. The party aims to strengthen its position and succeed in forming the government once again in the upcoming assembly elections.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest