New Delhi: Just days after India crossed a record 200 crore vaccinations, it has now come to light that nearly 4 crore eligible beneficiaries have not taken even a single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. This was disclosed by none other than the Minister of State for Health, Bharati Pravin Pawar who told the Lok Sabha on Friday that as of July 18, an estimated 4 crore eligible beneficiaries have not yet taken even a single dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Importantly, India on July 17 crossed the 200 crore-vaccination mark, barely 18 months after the Centre launched a mass vaccination exercise on 16 January last year. A total of 1,78,38,52,566 vaccine doses (97.34 per cent) have been administered free of cost in Government Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) till July 18, MoS Bharti said in a written reply.

"As on 18th July, an estimated 4 crore eligible beneficiaries have not taken even a single dose of Covid vaccine," she said in response to a question on the number and percentage of people who have not taken even a single dose.

Precaution doses were available free of cost to healthcare workers (HCWs), frontline workers (FLWs) and all beneficiaries above 60 years of age, from March 16 this year in government CVCs and for the 18-59 years age group from April 10 in private CVCs.

Recently, the Centre began a special 75-day drive to administer “free of cost” precaution doses to all aged 18 years and above at government vaccination centres from July 15.

The drive 'COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava' aimed at boosting the uptake of Covid precaution doses among the eligible population, is being held as part of the government's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

According to health ministry officials, 98 per cent of India's adult population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 90 per cent have been fully vaccinated.