'Development On The Basis Of THIS Data...': Nitish Kumar Full Statement Bihar Caste Census

On Friday, the Bihar government unveiled the findings of its caste-based census in the state, providing valuable statistical insights into the religious and caste demographics of the region. The majority of Bihar's population adheres to Hinduism (82%) or Islam (18%). Minor populations follow other faiths, such as Christianity, Sikhism, Buddhism, Jainism, or various other religions. Additionally, the census has identified various social strata and opportunities within the population. These groups include those classified as backward (27%), extremely backward (36%), scheduled caste (20%), and scheduled tribe (2%).

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Statement On Caste Based Census

"On the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti today, the caste-based census data conducted in Bihar has been released. Congratulations to the entire team involved in the caste-based census work!

The proposal for caste-based census was unanimously passed in the Vidhan Mandal (Legislative Council). With the consent of all 9 political parties in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, it was decided that the state government would conduct caste-based census using its resources. On June 2, 2022, the Cabinet approved this decision. Based on this, the state government has conducted the caste-based census. This census has not only revealed information about castes but also provided insights into the economic status of all communities. Based on this data, priority actions will be taken for the development and upliftment of all groups.

In Bihar, a meeting of the same 9 political parties in the Bihar Legislative Assembly will be called soon to inform them about the results of the caste-based census."