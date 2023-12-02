trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2694527
Dewas Election Results 2023 Live Updates: BJP's Gayatri Raje Puar Vs Congress' Pradeep Chaudhary

Smt. Gayatri Raje Puar (BJP) and Pradeep Chaudhary (INC) are key contenders in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections for Dewas, facing competition from each other and independent candidates.

Smt. Gayatri Raje Puar of the BJP and Pradeep Chaudhary of the INC emerged as prominent contenders in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections for the Dewas constituency. They face competition not only from each other but also from several independent candidates. The Dewas Assembly Supporters witnessed a voter turnout of 74.67 percent in the 2023 elections.

In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, Gayatri Raje Puar from the Bharatiya Janata Party secured victory in Dewas by defeating Thakur Jaysingh of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 27,987 votes. The Dewas Assembly constituency is part of the Dewas Lok Sabha constituency.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mahendra Singh Solanky, the BJP candidate, triumphed in the Dewas Lok Sabha (MP) seat by securing a lead of 372,249 votes over Prahlad Singh Tipanya of the Indian National Congress.

