DGCA extends curbs on domestic, international commercial flights till May 17

New Delhi: A day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended the ongoing lockdown for two more weeks beyond May 4, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday (May 2) issued a circular to extend the suspension of domestic and international commercial flight operations till May 17.

However, the restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.

The ongoing lockdown was scheduled to end on May 3.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Railways announced that its passenger train operations will continue to remain suspended till May 17 in line with the extension of the nationwide lockdown. However, special Shramik trains will be run to ferry migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, as required by state governments, it stated.

"Extended cancellation of passenger train Services. This is to clarify that cancellation of all regular passenger trains including suburban trains is extended till 17th May 2020. No one should visit any Railway Station for the purpose of booking tickets or performing train journey," a post shared by official Twitter handle of Indian Railways tweeted.

On May 1, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to further extend the lockdown for a further period of two weeks beyond May 4.