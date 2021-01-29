हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
DGCA

DGCA suspends scheduled international passenger flights till February 28

Image used for representational purpose

New Delhi: The suspension of scheduled international passenger flights due to the spread of the highly infectious novel coronavirus has been extended till February 28, India's aviation regulator body DGCA said on Thursday.

"However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

The DGCA circular also said that the suspension does not affect the operation of international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by it.

The scheduled international passenger services remains suspended in India since March 23, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though, some special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with selected countries.

India has air bubble pacts with nearly 24 countries including the US, the UK, Kenya, Bhutan, the UAE and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

