Dhanbad Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Raj Sinha vs Ajay Kumar Dubey Total Votes Margin BJP JMM RJD Congress JDU LJP Jharkhand Assembly election result

Dhanbad Assembly seat is one of the 6 assembly seats in the Dhanbad district of Jharkhand. The Assembly elections in Jharkhand concluded on Wednesday with an impressive voter turnout of over 68 percent. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 23. The first phase of Jharkhand elections was held on November 13 while the second and final phase of elections commenced on November 20.

A total of 18 candidates in the fray for the Dhanbad Assembly seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are -- Ajay Kumar Dubey (Indian National Congress), Anabari Khatoon (Bahujan Samaj Party), Raj Sinha (Bharatiya Janata Party), Krishna Chandra Singh Raj (Samata Party), Guddu Kumar Dhari (Peoples Party Of India (Democratic)}, Md. Murtuza Alam (Lokhit Adhikar Party), Satyendra Kumar Mahto (Nationalist Congress Party), Sapan Kumar Modak (Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari), Akhileshwer Mahato @ Arjun Mahto (Independent), Umesh Paswan (Independent).

Raj Sinha- BJP and Ajay Kumar Dubey of INC are key candidates contesting from Dhanbad Assembly seat in 2024. Raj Sinha had won with 120773 votes against INC's Mannan Mallick (90144) votes in 2019.

The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance performed well in Jharkhand Assembly election 2019, winning 47 out of 81 seats in Jharkhand Assembly. The magic mark in Jharkhand is 41. The JMM emerged as the single largest party in Jharkhand after winning 30 seats. The Congress won 16 seats and the RJD won on a single seat. The BJP, which was in power in the state from 2014-19 managed to win only 25 seats.