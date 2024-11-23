Dharavi Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Dr. Jyoti Gaikwad vs Rajesh Khandare Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena UBT NCP Sharad Pawar ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

The Dharavi Assembly constituency is one of the 10 Assembly constituencies in the Mumbai City district. Known for housing one of the largest slums in the world, it forms part of the Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dharavi has become a focal point of intense political debates. The BJP-led Mahayuti and Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi have clashed over the constituency's development and its future trajectory.

Traditionally a Congress stronghold, Dharavi faces a strong challenge from the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde, aiming to disrupt Congress's electoral dominance. Key candidates contesting the seat include Dr. Jyoti Gaikwad from Congress and Rajesh Khandare from Shiv Sena.

In the 2014 and 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Varsha Gaikwad of Congress emerged victorious. She garnered 47,718 votes in 2014, achieving a 40.38% vote share, and improved her performance in 2019 with 53,954 votes, securing a 45.31% vote share.

