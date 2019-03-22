Dharwad building collapse: Death toll rises to 14, Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy visits site

The death toll in the under-construction building collapse in Karnataka's Dharwad district has further increased to 14 and 12 people are still missing.

The four-storey building collapsed on Tuesday and rescue operations have been going on since then. More than 400 staff comprising NDRF, SDRF, Police and Revenue Dept are involved in the rescue operation.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy visited the site on Thursday and said that over 10 people are suspected to be trapped under the debris. "It`s suspected that more than 10 workers are still trapped under the debris. The district administration has already announced magistrate inquiry, and the government is ready to appoint a retired high court judge if required," he added.

Dharwad sub-division Assistant Commissioner Pankaj Kumar said 13 people died as a result of the mishap, adding that rescue operation is still underway at the site.

"56 people have been rescued, 12 are missing and 13 dead. More than 400 staff comprising NDRF, SDRF, Police, and Revenue Department are involved in the rescue operation," he told news agency ANI.

The building, located in Kumareshwar Nagar, collapsed on Tuesday, following which the Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifted two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel to Karnataka`s Hubli to assist in rescue operations.

The building belonged to one of the relatives of former Congress minister Vinay Kulkarni. Police are yet to arrest anyone in connection with this incident.

BJP MLA from Hubballi-Dharwad Central and former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar visited the spot on Thursday to take stock of relief and rescue operations.

On Wednesday, the police had said that 10 ambulances and five fire tenders were taking care of relief and rescue operations with three teams of the NDRF.

Police, fire and emergency personnel are also helping the NDRF teams in relief and rescue operations.

According to an eye-witness, the building did not have the capacity to bear four storeys and it collapsed when the owners decided to add an extra floor. "The builders had used substandard materials," he said. The majority of the victims were migrant labourers from north India, said news agency PTI.