topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
JAIN MONK

Gujarat diamond merchant's 9-year-old daughter turns to monkhood, gives up luxurious life

According to family friend Nirav Shah, Devanshi has been inclined toward spiritual life since a very young age.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 06:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • A 9-year-old daughter of a diamond baron has turned to monkhood
  • Her father is the owner of Sanghvi and Sons
  • This news has created quite a buzz in the Jain community

Trending Photos

Gujarat diamond merchant's 9-year-old daughter turns to monkhood, gives up luxurious life

New Delhi: In an unusual turn of events, a nine-year-old daughter of a wealthy diamond merchant in Gujarat has renounced material comforts and embraced monkhood. Devanshi, the eldest daughter of Dhanesh and Ami Sanghvi, took 'diksha' in the presence of Jain monk Acharya Vijay Kirtiyashsuri and hundreds of other people at a venue in Vesu locality of Surat. Her father is the owner of Sanghvi and Sons, a nearly three-decade-old diamond polishing and export firm in Surat.

She will now shun all material comforts, luxury

Devanshi's 'diksha' marks her initiation into the ascetic life, and she will now shun all the material comforts and luxury that her family of diamond merchants could have provided her.

Also Read: Rinpoche reincarnated as 4-year-old boy, Buddhist monks hold grand celebrations in Shimla

According to family friend Nirav Shah, Devanshi has been inclined towards spiritual life since a very young age and had even walked about 700 km with other monks before formally being initiated into monkhood. She is fluent in five languages and has other skills as well.

The ceremony began last Saturday, and a day before Devanshi took 'diksha', a religious procession was taken out with fanfare in the city, Mr. Shah tolf PTI. This news has created quite a buzz in the Jain community, especially among diamond traders, who have close business links with Belgium.

(With PTI inputs)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?