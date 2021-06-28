Did not protest at CBI office when leaders were arrested in Narada case: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has denied that she staged a protest at the CBI office in Kolkata when four of the TMC leaders were arrested in connection with the Narada scam case last month.

In a 226-page affidavit filed before the Calcutta High Court which Zee News has accessed, the TMC supremo noted that she went to the ‘Nizam Palace’ that houses CBI’s anti-corruption cell only to be with the families of the arrested leaders.

The CBI had arrested West Bengal cabinet ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee along with TMC MLA Madan Mitra and ex-West Bengal minister Sovan Chatterjee.

She further said that the CBI’s claims that she staged a protest which resulted in violence outside the office and other areas in the city were unfounded.

She questioned why the CBI hasn't filed any police complaint against her if she had violated the law. She also claimed that she arrived at the CBI office without any crowd.

She also denied having made any specific demands or any derogatory remarks against anyone.

