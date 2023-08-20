A recent survey conducted by Pollsters India, a data intelligence consulting agency, has revealed some stunning outcomes related to 2024 Lok Sabha elections. While the survey claimed that PM Narendra Modi is likely to return for a historic third term, it also highlighted Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala's 'Rakshash' (demon) remark had a negative impact on voters.

The survey claimed that Surjewala’s Rakshasa statement did not go down well with the public as 62% of the respondents said they disagreed with the Congress leader. "The national political discourse still seems to be with the ruling BJP-led alliance as the Opposition loses perception war both inside parliament and at Red fort ceremony as well. As per survey, the decision of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to stay away from the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort and Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala’s ‘Rakshashas’ remark also damaged the prospect of Congress-led alliance," said the survey.

The Congress-led alliance has a lot to do to catch up with the BJP-led NDA in the 8 months leading up to the 2024 Lok Sabha election scheduled for May next year, it said.

In this survey, majority of the respondents from North and Western India believe that PM Modi would be back next year, respondents in East and South India indicated that the game is still relatively open. The survey found that an overwhelming majority of respondents believesthat the Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be back at the Red Fort to make his 11th Independence Day speech on August 15, 2024 while opposition loses perception war in No-Confidence motion.

National political equations have changed a bit after the consolidation of the opposition vote under newly formed I.N.D.I.A. alliance and the BJP’s chances of re-election depend on how well it performs in North and West India, said the survey. These two regions account for 258 of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha and the NDA had won 220 of these seats. Maharashtra continues to be a key battle ground as a series of defections from the MVA to the NDA has evened out the impact of the Shiv Sena joining the opposition alliance.