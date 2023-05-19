Did You Know: Printing Of Rs 2000 Note Stopped 5 Years Ago

The RBI, in a surprise decision, has stopped the circulation of Rs 2,000 note. The central bank has order that the notes be exchanged on or before 30th September 2023. The decision means that Rs 2,000 notes will no longer be in circulation any more. However, not many people know that these printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped way back in the year 2018. An RTI reply recently disclosed that no new Rs 2,000 denomination currency notes were printed during 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22.

The RTI application filed by news agency IANS disclosed that the Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran (P) Ltd printed 3,542.991 million pieces of Rs 2,000 notes in the financial year 2016-17, which drastically came down to 111.507 million notes in 2017-18 and was further reduced to 46.690 million notes in 2018-19. The RTI reply received from the Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran (P) Ltd revealed said that '0' number of Rs 2,000 denomination currency note was printed in 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22.

As per the data, the total number of fake Rs 2,000 notes seized in the country in 2016 was 2,272, which increased to 74,898 in 2017 before reducing to 54,776 in 2018. The figures in 2019 stood at 90,566 pieces, before registering a remarkable spike in 2020 to 2,44,834 pieces.

How To Change Rs 2,000 Notes?

- The currency notes will continue to remain legal tender till September 30.

- People who are in the possession of the currency notes can visit their bank branch to exchange the notes.

- People who have Rs 2000 banknotes in their possession can deposit them into their bank accounts and/or exchange them into banknotes of other denominations at any bank branch up to September 30, 2023. The window to exchange Rs 2000 banknotes would start from 23rd May and the last date to do so is 30th September.