‘Didn’t Intend To Hurt Rajya Sabha Chairman, Mimicry Is An Art': TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee

NEW DELHI: Under fire for mimicking Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar during a protest within the Parliament premises on Tuesday, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee on Wednesday said that he didn't intend to hurt or insult the Rajya Sabha chairman. Defending his mimicking act as an art, the TMC MP also cited an old mimicking act by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha. Speaking to reporters, Kalyan Banerjee said, "I have never had any intention to hurt anyone...Does he behave like this in Rajya Sabha? Mimicry was done by the PM in Lok Sabha between 2014-2019..."

"I have great respect for Dhankhar ji. He belongs to my profession. He was our ex-governor. He is our vice president. Just a type of art I just showcased. Even the PM did mimicry in Lok Sabha itself in past. he has done it. I can show it to you. everyone took it casually then. we did not take that seriously.''

#WATCH On mimicry row, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee says, "I have never had any intention to hurt anyone...Does he really behave like this in Rajya Sabha? Mimicry was done by the PM in Lok Sabha between 2014-2019..." pic.twitter.com/rc6c5X8Lku — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2023

Amid the ongoing war of words over the controversial act, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said that he received a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the aftermath of a viral video featuring a Trinamool MP mimicking him within the Parliament premises. The incident, previously labelled as a "personal attack" by Dhankhar, saw PM Modi expressing his distress and emphasizing that he has himself endured similar insults for the past two decades.

PM Modi Dails VP Dhankhar

During the call, PM Modi conveyed to Dhankhar that the nature of such insults had been a persistent part of his journey in public service. "He told me that he has been at the receiving end of such insults for twenty years and counting," shared Dhankhar on X. The Vice President highlighted the unfortunate aspect of such an incident occurring to a Constitutional officeholder within the Parliament complex.

Rahul Gandhi Films Controversial Act

The incident in question involved Serampore TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicking the Rajya Sabha chairman, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, caught on camera filming the entire act. The MPs had gathered outside in protests against the suspension of several Opposition members following a commotion over the recent Lok Sabha security breach.

Will Continue To Perform My Duty: VP Dhankhar

Despite the insulting antics, Dhankhar affirmed his dedication to duty during his conversation with PM Modi. "Mr. Prime Minister, the antics of a few won't prevent me from performing my duty and upholding the principles enshrined in our Constitution," he asserted. Dhankhar emphasized his unwavering commitment to constitutional values, undeterred by personal attacks.

Mimicry Insults Linked To Past Rivalries: Dhankhar Recalls Farmer Family Background

Reflecting on the abject theatrics by the TMC MP, Dhankhar, previously at odds with Trinamool MP's boss Mamata Banerjee during his tenure as the West Bengal Governor, described it as an insult to his farmer family background and the Jat community he hails from.

Dhankhar took exception to the episode when the House reconvened at noon on Tuesday. "Office of Chairman, Rajya Sabha and Office of Speaker is very different. Political parties will have their cross currents, they will have exchanges, but imagine a senior leader of your party, video graphing another member of another party. Mimicry of the Chairman, mimicry of Speaker. How ridiculous, how shameful, how unacceptable," he said.

BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi For Filming Act

The BJP, meanwhile, seized on the mimicry incident, denouncing it as a contemptible act. The party also directed criticism towards Rahul Gandhi for capturing the spectacle on his phone, intensifying the political ramifications of the controversial episode. It may be noted that 141 MPs have been suspended from Parliament for disrupting proceedings so far.

Lok Sabha Over Security Breach

On December 13, chaos erupted in Lok Sabha when two men breached security, releasing yellow smoke and shouting slogans before being overpowered by MPs. The Delhi Police later arrested six individuals under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for their alleged involvement in the case.

Lok Sabha Issues Circular

Following the suspension of 141 MPs, the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a circular outlining the consequences. The suspended MPs, 95 from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha, were barred from entering the Parliament chamber, lobby, and galleries. The circular detailed restrictions, including the suspension of daily allowances and exclusion from committee activities during the period of suspension.

In a move that raises questions about the health of democracy, the crackdown on dissenting voices within Parliament has intensified, leaving the suspended MPs in a state of limbo. As the political landscape simmers with tension, the nation watches to see how this clash between the government and the opposition unfolds.