Digital Vidya Breaks New Ground: Launches State-Of-The-Art Digital Marketing Courses In Gurgaon

Digital Vidya, a leading digital marketing training institute in India, has announced the launch of its new branch in Gurgaon. This news comes as a boon to all aspiring marketers in the city who are looking to upskill their digital marketing knowledge and land better job opportunities.

The new center will offer comprehensive courses on various aspects of digital marketing, including search engine optimization (SEO), social media marketing, content marketing, email marketing, and more.

Digital Vidya, established in 2009, has become the premier provider of advanced skills and professional training in Asia. Its arrival is anticipated to bring about a major transformation in Gurgaon's digital marketing industry.

Digital Vidya has established itself as a global leader, educating more than 95,000 professionals in digital marketing from over 55 countries. Their reputation as a trusted provider of advanced digital skills is well-deserved. With the trust of over 16,000 companies relying on their expertise, they recognize the significance of staying ahead in the dynamic digital landscape.

Courses cocreated with Meta, LinkedIn, and NASSCOM: Setting a New Standard in the Industry

Digital Vidya has partnered with Meta, LinkedIn, and NASSCOM to create courses that are tailored to the industry's current needs. These collaborations ensure that the courses offered at Digital Vidya are up-to-date and relevant to the latest trends in digital marketing.

The program's content is consistently updated to align with industry changes, thanks to valuable input from Nasscom, LinkedIn, and Meta. This company has played a crucial role in talent development and has served as the digital marketing training partner for Google and Meta in India. Its reputation is further bolstered by partnerships with leading global education organizations like Meta, LinkedIn, NASSCOM, and Vskills.

Digital Vidya's Impact on Gurgaon's Digital Marketing Industry

With its extensive range of courses and expert training, Digital Vidya is expected to revolutionize the digital marketing industry in Gurgaon. Professionals who complete their courses will be equipped with essential skills that are in high demand in today's job market.

Companies can also benefit from hiring graduates from Digital Vidya as they bring with them the latest digital marketing techniques and strategies to help businesses stay ahead of their competition.

Moreover, Digital Vidya's courses are not limited to just professionals seeking a career in digital marketing. The training programs are also suitable for entrepreneurs, small business owners, and individuals looking to enhance their brand or expand their online presence.

Digital Vidya's Corporate Training Programs: Empowering Businesses with Digital Excellence!

In addition to its training programs, Digital Vidya also offers customized corporate training solutions for businesses looking to upskill their workforce. These tailored courses cater to the specific needs and objectives of each organization, ensuring maximum impact and return on investment.

With these corporate training programs, companies can empower their employees with the latest digital marketing skills, enhancing performance and growth opportunities.

Digital Vidya's corporate training programs empower businesses to maximize their digital presence and boost efficiency with data-driven solutions.

With a collaborative approach, they closely collaborate with a diverse range of clients, including Fortune 500 companies and start-ups, to develop comprehensive strategies that lead to resounding success.

Virginia Sharma, ex-director of LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, says:

"Digital Vidya is doing a great job in making everyone digital-ready!",

Digital Vidya has been delivering exceptional results with their Corporate Training programs since 2009. Professionals from renowned companies like Nokia, Toyota, Intel, Reliance, Discovery, ITC, and more have greatly benefited from their valuable training.

13+ Years of Exceptional Training.

Digital Vidya has been thriving since its establishment in 2009, boasting over 13 years of extensive experience and industry-recognized certifications. The remarkable journey began when Digital Vidya pioneered social media training courses in India, becoming the first company to do so.

Capitalizing on this success, the company further expanded its offerings in 2013 by introducing a comprehensive digital marketing course, which received widespread acclaim. This impressive undertaking solidified Digital Vidya's position as the leading online education provider in Asia.

Digital Vidya Introduces New Classroom CDMM Course in Gurgaon:

Digital Vidya has introduced a digital marketing course in Gurgaon to equip students with the necessary skills to thrive in the ever-evolving field of digital marketing. The curriculum is designed to provide a balance between theoretical knowledge and practical application, ensuring that students have a comprehensive understanding of the subject.

The course covers a range of subjects including digital analytics, social media marketing, email marketing, search engine optimization (SEO), content marketing, and more. The curriculum aims to give students a well-rounded understanding of each topic, with a focus on hands-on experience through real-world projects and case studies.

Digital Vidya emphasizes hands-on learning with 140+ hours of assignments and practical projects. These simulations prepare students for real-world challenges, ensuring a smooth transition into the workforce. Comprehensive placement assistance is available to help secure suitable job opportunities.

The curriculum is supported by a dynamic team of 15+ digital marketing trainers, each specializing in their area. Subject matter experts lead each module, providing top-notch instruction throughout the course.

Upon completion, students gain access to exciting placement opportunities facilitated by the placement cell. They also receive valuable tools worth over INR 72,000.

Meet the Visionaries: Founders of Digital Vidya

Digital Vidya was founded in 2009 by Pradeep Chopra and Kapil Nakra, who recognized the potential of digital marketing in India. Their vision was to create a platform for aspiring marketers to acquire practical skills and become industry-ready professionals.

Pradeep Chopra, a highly regarded authority in the field of digital marketing, brings more than two decades of industry experience and has played a pivotal role in the company's growth. With a degree from IIT Delhi and the prestigious Adobe Content100 award to his name, Chopra's leadership has been instrumental in expanding the company's reach.

Chopra, a renowned speaker in the field of digital marketing and entrepreneurship, captivates audiences with his valuable insights. His contributions have played a significant role in shaping Digital Vidya's innovative products and distribution strategies.

Kapil Nakra, the CEO of the company, brings with him a wealth of experience from IIT Delhi and a proven history of successful entrepreneurship. His leadership style is characterized by directness and curiosity, fostering a culture of creative problem-solving and innovative thinking.

Nakra's passion for business and online marketing is evident in the captivating presentations he delivers at conferences and events centered around Internet marketing. His dynamic leadership further reinforces the company's commitment to excellence and innovation.

While talking about their inspiration behind Digital Vidya, both Chopra and Nakra emphasize the importance of practical knowledge in digital marketing. They firmly believe traditional education models need to be revised for preparing professionals in this ever-evolving field. While talking to our team, Nakra said:

"Digital Vidya is focused on creating and delivering an excellent training environment through their best digital marketing course in India, making it perfect for students to upskill and get their dream jobs in digital marketing."

A Promising Future Awaits Digital Vidya Course Participants

With the growing demand for digital marketing professionals across all industries, Digital Vidya's training program is more relevant than ever. By providing practical and hands-on experience, this course equips students with the necessary skills to excel in the field of digital marketing.

Digital Vidya's curriculum is regularly updated to keep up with industry trends and best practices. The company also offers placement assistance, ensuring that students have the necessary resources and guidance to kickstart their careers in digital marketing. Course completion also offers:

3 Exclusive Internal Digital Marketing Certifications awarded by Meta, LinkedIn & Digital Vidya

12 External Internet Marketing Certifications including Vskills certification

8 Google Digital Marketing Certifications

HubSpot Digital Marketing Certification

Given the company's track record of success and the multitude of certifications offered, students enrolling in these new classroom courses in Gurgaon can look forward to a promising future in the dynamic field of digital marketing.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Ltd’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)