Dilip Ghosh wanted to join Trinamool. Senior Trinamool MP Sougata Roy made this claim in response to a question from the media on Thursday. Mukul Roy, Babul Supriya, Jaiprakash Majumdar have joined the Trinamool since the BJP's debacle in the assembly polls. But this is the first time that BJP All India Vice President Dilip Ghosh's name of joining Trinamool has been heard from a top Trinamool leader. However, the MP from Medinipur dismissed Saugata's claim and called him a 'JOKER'.

Sougata said, "I heard that Dilip Ghosh wants to join Trinamool. The issue was discussed before and after the assembly elections. But I never had a direct talk with Dilip about this issue.'' Even though there was a discussion on this issue within the Trinamool before and after the polls, Dilip's change of party was not possible. But why did the then BJP president not join Trinamool? MP from Dumdum claimed, "Dilip could not be inducted into the party as the party did not take a final decision on the matter."

Incidentally, the time Sougata is talking about Dilip's joining Trinamool, he was the state BJP president. Dilip's arrival in Bengal politics in 2015. He first became the general secretary of the state BJP. Later, Rahul Sinha was replaced by Dilip as the state president in November 2015. He became MLA for the first time in 2016 from Kharagpur Sadar Constituency. He became an MP from Medinipur Lok Sabha in 2019. Dilip's rise in state politics is practically meteoric. Currently, he is the vice-president of the central committee of the BJP. Balurghat MP Sukanta Majumdar was made the State BJP president after the assembly polls.

This time Saugata again created a new controversy by talking about Dilip's joining Trinamool. In response, Dilip said, "He is an ultimate JOKER. Even dogs will laugh when they hear him. He the speaker scolds him for speaking nonsense in parliament. This is the effect of Fear of CBI-ED. Sougata is trying to stay in the news."