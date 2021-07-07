Dilip Kumar, Bollywood’s ‘Tragedy King’, dies; PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi among top political leaders mourn his demise

MUMBAI: Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, best known as the ‘Tragedy King’ of Hindi cinema, died at the age of 98 in Mumbai on Wednesday morning. He breathed his last at 7:30 AM at Mumbai`s PD Hinduja Hospital. The news of his demise was confirmed by Dr Jaleel Parkar, Pulmonologist, who was treating the veteran actor.

Dilip Kumar`s spokesperson Faisal Farooqi has also shared the sad news on the former`s Twitter handle. "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return," Farooqi tweeted.

Kumar, known to generations of film-goers as the 'Tragedy King' for his portrayal of the brooding, intense romantic in classics such as 'Mughal-e-Azam' and 'Devdas', was recently admitted to the Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility in Khar, since last Tuesday.

Speaking of Dilip Kumar`s contribution to Indian cinema, his career had spanned over five decades. Kumar, born as Yousuf Khan and often known as the Nehruvian-era hero, did his first film 'Jwar Bhata' in 1944 and his last 'Qila' in 1998, 54 years later.

The five-decade career included "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", and "Ram Aur Shyam", and later, as he graduated to character roles, 'Shakti' and 'Karma'.

He acted in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies like `Devdas `(1955), `Naya Daur` (1957), `Mughal-e-Azam` (1960), `Ganga Jamuna` (1961), `Kranti` (1981), and `Karma` (1986). His last film was `Qila`, which was released in 1998. He is now survived by his wife and veteran actor Saira Banu.

As the news of his demise spread, tributes started pouring in from all quarters. Many grief-stricken Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and several other celebs took to Twitter to share their views.

PM Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were first among those who mourned the demise of the Bollywood veteran, calling it a huge loss to the world of Hindi cinema.

Here are some of those political reactions:-

Ram Nath Kovind, President of India

Dilip Kumar summarised in himself a history of emerging India. The thespian’s charm transcended all boundaries, and he was loved across the subcontinent. With his demise, an era ends. Dilip Saab will live forever in the heart of India. Condolences to family and countless fans.

M Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India

Deeply anguished by the passing away of veteran actor & former Rajya Sabha member. In the death of Shri Dilip Kumar, the world of cinema has lost one of the greatest Indian actors.

Narendra Modi, PM

Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP.

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP

My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends & fans of Dilip Kumar Ji. His extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come.

Suvendu Adhikari, Bengal BJP leader

The legendary actor Dilip Kumar Sahab has left for his heavenly abode. Legends don't die. He will forever live in our hearts. Heartfelt condolences to his family & all the admirers.

Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP

Immortals never die. As Tagore wrote, “Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come.” Dilip Kumar’s work shines on

Hemant Soren, CM Jharkhand

My heartfelt condolences to friends, family members and numerous fans of Dilip Kumar Saab on his demise. His unparalleled contribution to Indian Films & it's holistic development will be remembered through generations.

Salman Khurshid, Congress

Deeply saddened to hear the passing away of the veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar Sahab. He will always be remembered for his contribution to the Indian Film Industry. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to his loved ones.

Ashok Gehlot, CM Rajasthan

My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of veteran actor Dilip Kumar Ji. May his family, friends and fans find the strength to bear this loss. His demise is an end of an era in Indian cinema & his rich contribution to films would always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace.

MA Naqvi, Union Minister

The country has lost a legendary actor and a great personality and human being. My heartfelt condolences to the family and well-wishers of Dilip Kumar Sahab. RIP. Dilip Kumar.

