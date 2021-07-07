Dilip Kumar's passing away ‘a loss to our cultural world’: PM Narendra Modi mourns demise of Bollywood legend

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday mourned the demise of Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar, saying the late actor will be remembered as ''a cinematic legend and his passing away is a loss to our cultural world.’’

Dilip Kumar, India's enduring film legend through the decades, breathed his last at 7:30 AM on Wednesday at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. His demise was confirmed by his family and doctors treating him. He was 98 and is survived by his wife and yesteryear’s top actress Saira Bano.

"Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled," a tweet from Prime Minister Modi’s Twitter handle said.

"His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP," he added.

Kumar, known to generations of film-goers as the 'Tragedy King' for his portrayal of the brooding, intense romantic in classics such as 'Mughal-e-Azam' and 'Devdas', was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility in Khar, since last Tuesday.

As the news of his demise spread, tributes started pouring in from all quarters. Many grief-stricken Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and several other celebs took to Twitter to share their views.

Kumar, born as Yousuf Khan and often known as the Nehruvian-era hero, did his first film 'Jwar Bhata' in 1944 and his last 'Qila' in 1998, 54 years later.

The five-decade career included "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", and "Ram Aur Shyam", and later, as he graduated to character roles, 'Shakti' and 'Karma'.

