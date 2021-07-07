हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dilip Kumar

Veteran Bollywood star Dilip Kumar passes away aged 98 in Mumbai

The demise of the Bollywood actor was confirmed by Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist who was treating Dilip Kumar at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital.  

Veteran Bollywood star Dilip Kumar passes away aged 98 in Mumbai
File Photo

New Delhi: Veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away aged 98, ANI reported on Wednesday (July 7, 2021) morning.

The demise of the Bollywood actor was confirmed by Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist who was treating Dilip Kumar at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital. Known as the 'Tragedy King' of Bollywood, Kumar reportedly breathed his last at 7:30 AM on Wednesday.

Earlier on Monday, actor's wife, actress Saira Banu Khan, had issued a statement and had said that 'Dilip Sahib's health is improving'

"We are still in hospital and request your prayers and duas so that Insha`Allah he is healthy and discharged soon," Saira Banu had said.

Dilip Kumar's career spanned over six decades and was known for his iconic roles in movies like 'Devdas '(1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986).

(This is a developing story)

