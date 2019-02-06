हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Metro

Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda Section of Delhi Metro Red Line to begin passenger service soon

ANI reported that the passenger services on the 9.41-km-long section will start after the completion of all the necessary compliances and formalities.

Representational image
Representational image

NEW DELHI: The Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) on Wednesday granted mandatory approval for the commencement of passenger operations on Dilshad Garden to New Bus Adda section of the Red Line of Delhi Metro.

ANI reported that the passenger services on the 9.41-km-long section will start after the completion of all the necessary compliances and formalities.

CMRS chief SK Pathak carried out an inspection on the particular section before giving the mandatory approval. It is to be noted that the extension of Delhi Metro corridor from Dilshad Garden to New Bus Adda Ghaziabad has already been approved in a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Sources said that Pathak has made three trips on the said route and High-Speed testing was also conducted on the line earlier. The section comprises eight stations including Shahid Nagar, Raj Bagh, Rajendra Nagar, Shyam Park, Mohan Nagar, Arthala, Hindon River Station and New Bus Adda. The CMRS chief said that this section would be beneficial for the people of Ghaziabad as it will connect the city with Delhi.

The Red Line of the Delhi Metro network has 21 stations, starting from Dilshad Garden. The total distance covered by the trains on the elevated route is 24.4 km. This line runs through North East, North and North West Delhi.

(with agency inputs)

Delhi MetroDelhi metro red lineRed Line Dishad Garden New Bus Add section
