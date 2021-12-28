Dinesh Mongia, former India cricketer, joins BJP ahead of 2022 Punjab assembly polls

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Dinesh Mongia on Tuesday (December 28, 2021) joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

Mongia, 44, joined the ruling party at the Centre at a function in Delhi in the presence of Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

"I want to serve the people of Punjab by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. Today, there is no other party that can work better than the BJP for the development of the country," Mongia was quoted as saying by ANI.

This is noteworthy that former left-hand batsman was a part of the 2003 World Cup team that managed to reach the final of the marquee event under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly.

Besides him, sitting Congress MLAs Fateh Singh Bajwa and Balwinder Singh Laddi also joined the BJP.

Bajwa, MLA from Qadian, is the brother of senior Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa.

Welcoming the leaders into his party fold, Shekhawat said leaders from other parties are joining the BJP as it is gaining ground in Punjab.

