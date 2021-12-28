हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dinesh Mongia

Dinesh Mongia, former India cricketer, joins BJP ahead of 2022 Punjab assembly polls

"Today, there is no other party that can work better than the BJP for the development of the country," Mongia said.

Dinesh Mongia, former India cricketer, joins BJP ahead of 2022 Punjab assembly polls

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Dinesh Mongia on Tuesday (December 28, 2021) joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. 

Mongia, 44, joined the ruling party at the Centre at a function in Delhi in the presence of Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

"I want to serve the people of Punjab by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. Today, there is no other party that can work better than the BJP for the development of the country," Mongia was quoted as saying by ANI.

This is noteworthy that former left-hand batsman was a part of the 2003 World Cup team that managed to reach the final of the marquee event under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly.

Besides him, sitting Congress MLAs Fateh Singh Bajwa and Balwinder Singh Laddi also joined the BJP.

Bajwa, MLA from Qadian, is the brother of senior Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa.

Welcoming the leaders into his party fold, Shekhawat said leaders from other parties are joining the BJP as it is gaining ground in Punjab.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Dinesh MongiaBJP2022 Punjab Assembly electionsPunjab Assembly Elections
Next
Story

BJP 'rewriting' history, erasing India's rich heritage: Sonia Gandhi on 137th foundation day of Congress

Must Watch

PT1M44S

Kanpur Raid: 23 kg gold, over Rs 200 cr cash, 600 kg sandalwood - Full details of recovery