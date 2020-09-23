Diwali gift for Uttar Pradesh as international flights to start from this district

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that from Diwali this year Kushinagar Airport will begin operating international flights.

Terming it as a special Diwali special gift to the people, the airport is very likely to begin operations soon.

The Kushinagar airport is also known as Padrauna Airport and it is located 52 kilometers from Gorakhpur, ​​Yogi Adityanath's constituency.

The decision to make Kushinagar an international airport was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government believes that there is a lot of potential for tourism in this eastern UP region as this airport is located on the international border.

The entire area of ​​Kushinagar is part of the 'Buddha Circuit'. With the start of international flights, there will be a rise in tourist activity in the area which will greatly benefit the tourism sector.

Therefore, officials have been ordered to prepare an action plan to make it an international tourist hub.

Apart from this, a large number of youth of Bihar and eastern UP turn to Gulf countries for employment. With the start of this airport, their international flights will be very smooth.

With this airport ready for operations there will be a total of four airports in UP, including the Jewar Airport, which is likely to start soon.

There are currently 2 international airports in Uttar Pradesh. One is Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport of Lucknow, the second is Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport of Varanasi.

The Taj International Airport of Greater Noida is still under construction. After the construction of this and the addition of Kushinagar airport, there will be a total of four international airports in the state.