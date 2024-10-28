DNA: Analysing Firework Ban In Delhi, Is Diwali Solely To Blame For Pollution?

Diwali is just two days away. Homes are adorned with diyas and sparkling lights. Across India, people are preparing for the joyous occasion. Yet, for the residents of Delhi, a familiar question returns: can they celebrate with fireworks, or will this year’s Diwali again lack its traditional sparkle? But the question remains: why do restrictions seem to fall only on Hindu festivals? Why is it that Diwali alone is targeted in the name of pollution, when Delhi’s AQI remains dangerously high even today, days before Diwali?

In today's episode DNA news show, Host Anant Tyagi discussed the ban on fireworks in Delhi during Diwali and dived deeper to understand if only fireworks are to blame for Delhi’s air quality issues.

The Delhi government has, once again, imposed a total ban on fireworks, carrying a potential six-month jail term for violators and up to three years for sellers. Several other states have issued advisories limiting fireworks, raising questions about why these bans seem to affect Hindu festivals, particularly Diwali, each year.

There was a time when the arrival of Diwali meant parents returning home with bags full of fireworks. Kids would excitedly prepare them for the big night, and as dusk fell, rockets would light up the sky alongside the stars. Families would gather, proudly comparing whose firecrackers lasted the longest. But today, that excitement has faded, with shutters down on firecracker stalls, locked away by a pollution crisis that looms over Delhi every year.

Delhi’s AQI level has skyrocketed to nearly 500, with landmarks like India Gate nearly obscured by smog. To curb the damage, the government has banned fireworks across the city, a move that leaves many questioning if this step alone can truly solve the capital’s pollution issues.

With AQI already close to 400 days before Diwali, why is there such resistance specifically against fireworks, some wonder. Many argue that stubble burning, which also peaks during this season, remains a significant pollution contributor yet lacks the same level of restriction. Could curbing stubble burning, they ask, yield better results?

It’s reasonable to acknowledge that fireworks contribute to pollution, and no one is suggesting a disregard for the ban. But it’s also worth questioning what measures are in place throughout the year to combat pollution. Why has the system failed to provide clean air year-round, only imposing restrictions during Diwali?

A recent survey in Delhi NCR found that 55% of residents had no intention of lighting fireworks this Diwali, while 19% were unsure. Nine percent indicated they would still light fireworks despite the ban. With the Supreme Court’s endorsement of the ban in light of Delhi’s pollution crisis, we also urge residents to comply. However, questions remain: when will clean air be a reality? When will Diwali in Delhi be celebrated with the freedom of lighting fireworks?