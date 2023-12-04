DNA Analysis: Is 2023 Election Results A Glimpse Of 2024 Poll Outcome?

The outcomes of the assembly elections in the five states have been disclosed. Vote counting for Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh occurred on December 3, while Mizoram assembly poll results were declared today. Among these states, the BJP has achieved a sweeping triumph in three – Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh.

Conducted merely six months before the Lok Sabha polls, these Assembly Elections are deemed as the 'semi-finals'. In Today's DNA, Zee News anchor Shibhana Yadav decoded the political mood in the country ahead of the Lok Sabha Election 2024.

The BJP emerged victorious in three out of five states, with Telangana securing 8 seats, a notable improvement from the 2018 polls. This resounding success has fueled the BJP's optimism for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, contrasting with the growing concerns among the opposition.

The BJP's heightened enthusiasm and the opposition's apprehensions are only natural, given that this triumph in three states and improved performance in Telangana have laid a robust foundation for the BJP in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP not only gained control in two new states but now commands the governance of 41 percent of the nation's population independently. From an NDA perspective, the BJP, alongside its coalition partners, governs over half of the country's population. In contrast, the Congress, the oldest party in the country, holds sway over a mere 8.5 percent of the population. However, when considering Congress and its allies, their influence extends to approximately twenty percent of the population.

Currently, the BJP holds power in 12 states, including significant states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, covering over 33 percent of the nation's population. Furthermore, the BJP governs 41.51 percent of the population in these 12 states, including Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Tripura. Beyond these, the BJP is part of coalition governments in Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Sikkim, collectively overseeing the governance of 51.25 percent of the country's population.

While the BJP's influence is on the rise, the Congress is witnessing a rapid decline in its rule. The Congress is now solely in power in three states – Karnataka, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh, where only about 8.5 percent of the nation's population resides. Additionally, as a coalition partner, Congress is in power in only three more states – Bihar, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu, limiting its overall rule to approximately 26 percent of the country's population.

These elections are being dubbed as the semi-finals of the 2024 elections, and the results indicate a significant increase in the likelihood of the Modi government being re-elected next year. Following the Congress's defeat, unease is palpable within the I.N.D.I.A alliance as well.