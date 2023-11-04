DNA Analysis Of Delhi-NCR Turning Into A Hazardous Gas Chamber

New Delhi's air quality worsened, prompting the temporary closure of schools in the capital. The Central Pollution Control Board reported Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) as 468 on Friday at 4 PM. This concern about deteriorating air quality extends beyond Delhi to its neighboring areas. In Today's DNA, Zee News, anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed how the issue of declining air quality isn't confined to Delhi alone; it's also affecting regions in other states.

Today Gurugram's AQI was 367, while Faridabad's was 460. Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, recorded an AQI of 410, and Noida had a staggering AQI of 494. The worrying trend of air pollution isn't limited to Delhi's borders but extends to the National Capital Region (NCR) that includes Gurugram, Faridabad in Haryana, and Noida, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has expressed concerns over the escalating pollution in Delhi-NCR, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive investigation into all aspects contributing to the deteriorating air quality in the region. Reports from Zee Media correspondents covering various areas like Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida underscore that pollution isn't solely Delhi's problem; it affects Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab as well.

According to AQI.in, Sonipat in Haryana was the most polluted city globally, with an AQI of 677, followed closely by Delhi at 639, as of midnight. Five Haryana cities ranked in the top 10 most polluted cities in the world. Faridabad had an AQI of 591, Rohtak 503, Gurugram 416, making it evident that the pollution crisis isn't isolated to Delhi but also impacts regions within NCR, stressing the collective responsibility to address this issue.