DNA Analysis Of Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation And Reason Behind Delays

New Delhi: For 12 days now over 40 laborers remain trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi after one of its portions collapsed on November 12. Rescue teams are tirelessly working around the clock to safely extract the 41 trapped laborers.

This uncertainty arises from the ongoing obstacles hindering the rescue team's progress, making it challenging to determine when the workers will emerge. A notable obstacle confronted the rescue team late on Thursday night.

When the rescue operation commenced, the primary challenge for the team was addressing the large iron rods obstructing the path. While diamond blades could have been an option, the increased friction and resultant vibrations in the tunnel made this method less desirable. Consequently, the team opted for manual cutting using gas cutters. Members of the rescue team affixed oxygen gas cylinders to their backs and reached the location of the iron rods, with a limited one-hour backup. This constraint necessitated the team to expedite their work, and within six hours, the iron rods were successfully cut.