Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2787687https://zeenews.india.com/india/dna-decodes-controversial-material-found-in-up-madrasa-linked-to-fake-currency-production-2787687.html
NewsIndia
DNA

DNA Decodes: Controversial Material Found In UP Madrasa Linked To Fake Currency Production

The madrasa In UP was found to be manufacturing perfect copies of Indian currency. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2024, 11:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

DNA Decodes: Controversial Material Found In UP Madrasa Linked To Fake Currency Production

Recently, a madrasa in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, was discovered to be involved in producing counterfeit Indian currency. However, a deeper investigation into this madrasa has uncovered even more disturbing activities. Not only was the madrasa engaged in the production of fake notes, but it was also found to be a breeding ground for communal hatred, preaching children with dangerous ideologies. In today's episode of DNA, Zee News decodes this whole incident.

Watch Today's Episode 


 Madrasa Printing Fake Currency

The madrasa in question was found to be manufacturing perfect copies of Indian currency. This illegal activity came to light when security agencies raided the premises and discovered a large stash of fake notes along with machines used for printing them.

Spreading Hatred Among Children

Beyond the fake currency operation, the madrasa was reportedly involved in brainwashing children. It was revealed that the students were being taught to harbor hatred against certain communities. Specifically, the children were being told that the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) is a terrorist organization and were instructed on how to target its members.

Discovery of Incendiary Literature

During the raid, investigators found several pieces of provocative literature in the room of the madrasa's leader, Maulana Mohammad Tafseerul. These materials were used to instill hatred in the minds of the children, preparing them to potentially become tools of terrorism in the future.

 Maulana Mohammad Tafseerul: The Key Accused

Maulana Mohammad Tafseerul, who ran the madrasa, was allegedly responsible for the indoctrination of the students. He reportedly provided them with detailed instructions on how to attack members of the RSS, portraying them as enemies of the community.

Security Agencies Uncover Disturbing Documents

As the investigation progressed, security agencies uncovered several important documents from the madrasa. These included books and pamphlets written in Urdu that promoted hatred and violence. The documents labeled the RSS as the "biggest terrorist organization" in India and blamed it for various terror incidents in the country.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why was Madhabi taking money from ICICI Bank? alleges congress
DNA Video
DNA: Debate erupts again on the greatness of Akbar and Maharana Pratap
DNA Video
DNA: Waqf land was not given by BJP, RSS - Owaisi
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims Population increasing rapidly in Uttarakhand?
DNA Video
DNA: ED Arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan After Hours of Raids
DNA Video
DNA: CBI Arrests Former RG Kar Medical College Principal Sandeep Ghosh
assam government decision
DNA: Is Himanta Biswa planning something big?
DNA Video
DNA: Entry of Jamaat-e-Islami in Jammu Kashmir Elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Putin to be arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: Emotional video of friendship between kidnapper and child goes viral