DNA Decodes: Controversial Material Found In UP Madrasa Linked To Fake Currency Production

Recently, a madrasa in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, was discovered to be involved in producing counterfeit Indian currency. However, a deeper investigation into this madrasa has uncovered even more disturbing activities. Not only was the madrasa engaged in the production of fake notes, but it was also found to be a breeding ground for communal hatred, preaching children with dangerous ideologies. In today's episode of DNA, Zee News decodes this whole incident.

Madrasa Printing Fake Currency

The madrasa in question was found to be manufacturing perfect copies of Indian currency. This illegal activity came to light when security agencies raided the premises and discovered a large stash of fake notes along with machines used for printing them.

Spreading Hatred Among Children

Beyond the fake currency operation, the madrasa was reportedly involved in brainwashing children. It was revealed that the students were being taught to harbor hatred against certain communities. Specifically, the children were being told that the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) is a terrorist organization and were instructed on how to target its members.

Discovery of Incendiary Literature

During the raid, investigators found several pieces of provocative literature in the room of the madrasa's leader, Maulana Mohammad Tafseerul. These materials were used to instill hatred in the minds of the children, preparing them to potentially become tools of terrorism in the future.

Maulana Mohammad Tafseerul: The Key Accused

Maulana Mohammad Tafseerul, who ran the madrasa, was allegedly responsible for the indoctrination of the students. He reportedly provided them with detailed instructions on how to attack members of the RSS, portraying them as enemies of the community.

Security Agencies Uncover Disturbing Documents

As the investigation progressed, security agencies uncovered several important documents from the madrasa. These included books and pamphlets written in Urdu that promoted hatred and violence. The documents labeled the RSS as the "biggest terrorist organization" in India and blamed it for various terror incidents in the country.