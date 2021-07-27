New Delhi: Tensions on the Assam-Mizoram border became a matter of serious concern for the administration on Monday (July 26) after six Assam police personnel lost their lives and 50 others, including an SP, injured in deadly clashes that broke out in a sudden escalation of the border dispute between Assam and Mizoram. The dispute also saw the two Chief Ministers engaging in a public spat, blaming each other's police for the violence and seeking the Centre's intervention.
DNA
DNA Exclusive: All about violence between Assam and Mizoram, and genesis of 150-year-old border dispute
The latest violence spotlights the long-standing inter-state boundary issue between the two northeast states, and dates back to the colonial era, when Mizoram was known as Lushai Hills, a district of Assam.
Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.