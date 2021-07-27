DNA Exclusive: All about violence between Assam and Mizoram, and genesis of 150-year-old border dispute

New Delhi: Tensions on the Assam-Mizoram border became a matter of serious concern for the administration on Monday (July 26) after six Assam police personnel lost their lives and 50 others, including an SP, injured in deadly clashes that broke out in a sudden escalation of the border dispute between Assam and Mizoram. The dispute also saw the two Chief Ministers engaging in a public spat, blaming each other's police for the violence and seeking the Centre's intervention.