DNA Exclusive: An analysis of the 'criminal connection' to Bihar's new cabinet

New Delhi: Bihar's newly-elected law minister Kartikeya Singh is accused in a kidnapping case and is currently on bail. The BJP has highlighted this and asked for his sacking. He was ordered to appear in court on Tuesday but attended the swearing in oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Patna. He was also ordered to surrender by Aug 16. Bihar Minister Nitish Kumar, when asked about the alleged arrest warrant against Kartikeya Singh, said that he doesn't know and doesn't have any information about it.

In tonight's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan analyses the 'criminal connections' in Nitish Kumar's new Bihar cabinet.

The case in focus is of Kartikeya Singh who is accused in a kidnapping case. Here's what happened in the case: A man named Rajiv Ranjan was kidnapped in Bihta police station area of Patna. 17 people were named as accused in the case, including Kartikeya Singh. Ealier in 2017, the Patna Court had rejected his anticipatory bail.

Is it a concidence that Nitish Kumar chose Aug 16 as the date for the cabinet expansion? As that was the same day that Kartikeya Singh was supposed to surrender.

The court has restrained the Station House Officer of Mokama from taking any action against Kartikeya Kumar. The police have been ordered not to take any kind of punitive action against Karthik Kumar till September 1. The court's order is dated August 12.

If Karthikeya Singh is proved guilty of kidnapping, he can also be sentenced to life imprisonment. The BJP has called the current situation a new beginning of jungle raj in Bihar.

Apart from Kartikeya Singh, RJD MLA Surendra Prasad Yadav has been charged with several serious charges including attempt to murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy and many cases have also been registered against him. Surendra Yadav was also accused of looting booths during elections in 2005. But now he is the Minister of Cooperation in the Nitish Cabinet.