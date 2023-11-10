New Delhi: Until yesterday, Delhi NCR's AQI lingered at 400, causing concern. However, recent winds and overnight rain have brought relief, easing the worries of Delhi residents. Unfortunately, neither state governments nor the strong words of the Supreme Court have provided immediate relief from pollution. The rain and wind have finally reduced AQI in Delhi to below 400 after 8 days. Presently, the AQI hovers between 200 to 250, offering a respite.

In Today's DNA, Zee News anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the effectiveness of Delhi Government's measures to combat air pollution in the national capital. Although AQI is assessed on a 24-hour basis, the smog has dispersed due to the rain. The weather department predicts this favorable condition to persist for the next one or two days.

Given Delhi's pollution crisis, the Supreme Court remains firm. Today's hearing echoed past reprimands as the Court criticized the Delhi government. It questioned the lack of concrete anti-pollution measures over the last 6 years and why actions are reactive, relying on court intervention rather than proactive preparation

The government touted the odd-even formula as an effective pollution reduction strategy, citing a study. Delhi's government listed its benefits in the name of pollution control. However, the Supreme Court had previously deemed it inadequate, urging the Delhi government to explore alternative solutions. It appears the government lacks options beyond odd-even to combat pollution. Although the plan was initially set for post-Diwali implementation, it is currently postponed.

To alleviate pollution in Delhi, the Delhi government had planned for artificial rain, but currently, this initiative is on hold. If pollution escalates post-Diwali, the implementation of artificial rain remains a possibility.