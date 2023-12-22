DNA Exclusive: Analysing Terror Attack On Military Convoay In Rajouri

New Delhi: Terrorists launched an attack on two Indian Army vehicles on the Poonch-Rajouri Highway in the Thanamandi area on Thursday. Tragically, four Indian Army soldiers lost their lives in this attack, namely Naik Birendra Singh, Naik Driver Karan Kumar, Rifleman Chandan Kumar, and Rifleman Gautam Kumar.

In today's DNA, Zee News anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the impact of the abrogation of Article 370 on the decrease in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, along with a discussion on the recent attack on a military convoy in Rajouri.

About four and a half years ago, on August 5, 2019, the Central Government revoked Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that it would eliminate terrorism, bring about peace, and propel the region towards development.

Promises were made that removing Article 370 would transform the fate of the valley by eliminating terrorists. Despite these assertions, terrorist attacks persisted, resulting in the loss of our soldiers. This unfortunate reality was highlighted again on Thursday when terrorists targeted two army vehicles, leading to the martyrdom of four soldiers.

Departing from Rajouri to Poonch, both army vehicles arrived near Dera Street in the Thanamandi area around 3.45 pm on Thurday, where terrorists initiated gunfire on them. The dense forest terrain in the Thanamandi area facilitated the terrorists in escaping and taking refuge in the woods after the attack. Currently, security forces are conducting a search operation to locate the fleeing terrorists.

While the abrogation of Article 370 has led to a reduction in terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, terrorism persists, and its complete eradication remains elusive. Since 2021, there has been a noticeable shift in the target areas chosen by terrorists.

Over the last two years, the majority of significant terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir occurred in the Poonch and Rajouri sectors, where Indian security forces were specifically targeted. Intelligence sources indicate the presence of 25 to 30 Pakistani terrorists hiding in these areas, with intentions to attack army vehicles. These terrorists have been sent by Pakistan after receiving training, and there is evidence suggesting China's involvement in this conspiracy.