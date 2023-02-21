DNA Exclusive: Analysis of Amit Shah's Uniform Civil Code Remark Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Uniform Civil Code has been a key poll plank of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The UCC has been a part of BJP's poll plan besides Ram Temple and the removal of Article 370. Since the BJP government has already accomplished the abrogation of Article 370 and construction of the Ram Temple is also underway, the focus is now shifting towards the UCC ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has set the biggest agenda for the 2024 general elections.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan has analysed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remark about Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Now, the biggest issue for the BJP is the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in the country. The UCC is a set of rules which are equally applicable to every religion, class and caste. BJP has been working in this direction and now the party is likely to raise the issue during next year's general election as well.

Home Minister Amit Shah has indirectly said about the UCC on many occasions but for the first time, Shah said from a stage in Kolhapur that BJP-ruled states in the country are moving towards UCC. He said that those opposed to the BJP are deeply hurt due to this announcement.

States like Gujarat and Uttarakhand are already working in the direction of a Uniform Civil Code and more BJP states are likely to adopt this in the coming years. While the government has been referring to the Law Ministry every time any court asks about the possibility of the UCC, the issue has been at the centre of the BJP's ideological evolution.

The BJP has managed to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir despite opposition from the rival parties. It has also brought a law against triple talaq despite protests from the opposition. Therefore, Amit Shah's statement about the UCC indicates that the issue may be one of the key poll planks of the BJP.