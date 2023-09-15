DNA Exclusive: Analysis Of Anantnag Operation And The Threat Posed By TRF

DNA Analysis: For the past three tumultuous days, the Indian Army has been locked in a fierce confrontation with Pakistan-backed militants amidst the dense foliage of Gudol Kokernag, nestled in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. While the exact number of militants remains uncertain, preliminary reports suggest that a contingent of three to four terrorists may still be entrenched in the area.

A collaborative effort between the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police continues unabated. Tragically, this ongoing firefight has claimed the lives of two valiant officers: Colonel Manpreet Singh, the Commanding Officer of the 19th Rashtriya Rifles, and Major Ashish Dhounchak.

Adding to this grievous toll, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Humayun Bhat, a member of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, also attained martyrdom. On September 13th, as the operation resumed in Anantnag, the terrorists encircled our soldiers and launched an unexpected assault. Our brave soldiers fell victim to the indiscriminate gunfire unleashed by the militants. This intense firefight persisted throughout the day, punctuated by both bullet exchanges and ominous bomb blasts resonating within the forested terrain.

The Resistance Front (TRF), an outlawed organization with ties to Pakistan's notorious terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, has brazenly claimed responsibility for the assault on the Indian Army. The figurehead of this malevolent outfit is Sheikh Sajjad Gul, who has led TRF since its inception in 2019. Worth noting, this terrorist organization was officially proscribed by authorities in January of this year.

In today's episode of the prime-time program "DNA" on Zee News, anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain delves into a comprehensive analysis of how TRF, now emerging as the most active terrorist organization in the Kashmir Valley, backed by the machinery of the Pakistani state, has evolved into a formidable challenge for the Indian Army. Stay tuned to Zee News's "DNA" for a deeper understanding of this pressing issue and its implications.