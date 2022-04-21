DNA Exclusive: Analysis of Boris Johnson’s visit to Sabarmati Ashram

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who arrived in India on Thursday for a two-day visit, went to the famous Sabarmati Ashram. In his message in the Sabarmati Ashram visitor’s book, the UK PM left a warm message hailing Mahatma Gandhi’s values that sets India apart.

Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Thursday analysed Boris Johnson’s visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat.

Johnson spun a spinning wheel at Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi during. Johnson is the Prime Minister of the same country, which ruled India for almost 200 years, and the Sabarmati Ashram where he took many pictures today, used to be the center of rebellion against the British government during the independence movement.

Boris Johnson is the first British Prime Minister to have visited Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram during his visit to India. Apart from this, he has also become the first Prime Minister of Britain to come to Gujarat after India's independence in 1947. Because this incident is also historical and there is a big lesson hidden in it for Britain.

Former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill once called Gandhiji as ‘half-naked fakir.’ Actually Winston Churchill was making fun of Gandhiji and his spinning wheel by saying this. Apart from this, Winston Churchill compared Indians to animals in 1943. But Boris Johnson is feeling lucky and proud to come to India today.

Mahatma Gandhi lived in this ashram from the year 1927 to 1930 and during this time he started many big movements and hunger strikes from this ashram.

Today, Boris Johnson went to the same place and took these wonderful pictures and also wrote good things about Mahatma Gandhi.