DNA Exclusive: Analysis of clean chit given to Aryan Khan in drugs case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in the drugs-on-cruise case, in which he was arrested last year. The NCB has not included Aryan Khan's name in its chargesheet filed in the court, and has said that it has no evidence against Aryan Khan. Besides Aryan Khan, 19 other accused were arrested in the case. All the accused, except two, are currently out on bail.

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor In Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analysed the clean chit given to Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drug case.

The basic principle of justice states that an accused remains innocent until proven guilty in court. But in this case, the misfortune of Aryan Khan was that he is the son of a superstar like Shahrukh Khan. And the media of our country, the politicians and the general public set up their respective courts all over the country and proved Aryan Khan guilty within a few hours.

20 people were arrested in this case, out of which 6 people have been given clean chit by NCB. It was said that on the night of October 2, the Narcotics Control Bureau of Mumbai Police had received information that a cruise leaving Mumbai is going to have a party in which some people would supply and consume drugs. On that day, 22 officers of NCB reached this cruise to investigate it. But when the party started, 8 people on the cruise were detained on suspicion and everyone else was let go.

At that time, the whole country was shocked by this arrest. The NCB and the entire government machinery felt as if they had caught a huge fish. This news was discussed all over the country. And Sameer Wankhede, the investigating officer who arrested Aryan Khan, came into the limelight.

But now the chargesheet says that Samir Wankhede somehow wanted Aryan Khan to be implicated in this drug case and put him in jail. That is, initially the NCB was saying that the strings of this case could be from international drug rackets and paddlers. And now is it is being said that Aryan Khan was implicated.