DNA Exclusive: Analysis of Congress 'Emergency-era mindset'

Zee News and DNA have an old and trustworthy relationship with its viewers. The relationship is built on trust. Zee News brings to you the latest developments from across the world on a daily basis in its programme DNA. We try our best to be true and factual - and for this - a large team of journalists works day and night in the Zee News' diverse newsroom.



However, we are also humans and on certain, rare, occasions, it's possible that we can commit a mistake. On 1st July, a human error occurred on our part. A news clip of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was shown in an incorrect context. It was a human error. Zee News, the very next day, realised its mistake and apologised for the same on national telivision. However, the apology and the acceptance of mistake on the national TV were not enough for the Congress party.



Many Congress workers, in order to prove their loyalty to the Gandhi family, filed an FIR against Zee News journalist Rohit Ranjan in party-ruled Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. They even started trolling Rohit Ranjan on social media. While Zee News has no objection to legal proceedings, what disturbs us is Congress' Emergency-era mindset.



In today's DNA, Zee News's Aditi Tyagi makes an analysis of Congress' emergency-era mindset that believes in crossing all the limits and oppressing journalists.



In order to harass Rohit Ranjan, a team of Chhattisgarh police arrived at his residence at 5 am in the morning. Rohit Ranjan and his family were shocked to see cops at their doorstep. The police team arrived in plain clothes, i,e, they were not wearing the police uniform. They were even objecting to produce their identity cards. And, most importantly, they reached Rohit Ranjan's residence without even informing the local police. The cops even misbehaved with Rohit Ranjan's family members and the security guards of Rohit Ranjan's society.

In a nutshell, the cops didn't care about any rule in the book, and it appeared that they had "orders from the top" to arrest Rohit Ranjan.



Zee News appeals its viewers to support its journalist and its anchor Rohit Ranjan by tweeting #ISupportRohitRanjan.