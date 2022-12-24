DNA Exclusive: Analysis of Covid-19 intravenous vs nasal vaccines

New Delhi: The government of India on Friday (December 22) approved the use of Nasal vaccine of Covid-19. which will be used as a heterologous booster. As per the reports the nasal vaccine will be added to the Co-Win portal today. India is the first country in the world to approve the emergency use of nasal vaccine. The nasal vaccine for coronavirus will be included in the Covd-19 vaccination program from today onwards and it will be only available in the private hospitals. This vaccine has been made by Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech. It has been named iNCOVACC. This nasal vaccine can be used as a primary and booster vaccine. Two doses of iNCOVACC nasal vaccine should be taken within 28 days.

In today's DNA Zee News' Rohit Ranjan analysed the approval of Nasal Vaccine as a booster for Covid-19 and how is the nasal vaccine different from intravenous vaccine?

The good thing is that these vaccines are heterologous booster doses. It means you can take the nasal vaccine as a booster even if you taken the first two doses of different brands. Now the question is how is nasal vaccine different from the vaccine given by injection.

Usually every company that is making the vaccine in a liquid form that is injected into our nerves. But the specialty of nasal vaccine is that it is delivered to the body through nose. This vaccine reaches the body through the respiratory system i.e. breathing tubes.

Experts believe that the corona virus first damages the lungs of the body and nasal vaccine can prove to be more effective in such a case.

Work on nasal vaccine is also going on in countries like America, Mexico, Greece, Cuba, Georgia. Uk pharma company AstraZeneca and India's Serum Institute are also developing nasal vaccine.

