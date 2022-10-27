DNA Exclusive: Analysis of fake claims of cleaning Yamuna Ghats for Chhath Puja

New Delhi: The most auspicious festival of people from Bihar, Jharkhand and Eastern UP, the Chhath festival, is beginning tomorrow. Like every year, women who celebrate the festival pray to the sun for prosperity by taking a dip in Ghats. In Delhi, one of the prominent sources of water body, Yamuna is considered the prime spot for devotees to celebrate the festival. However, the deteriorating condition of Yamuna can be seen in last year’s pictures of women taking dip in foam-laden Ghats. Like every year, there is a barrage of claims in Delhi in the name of preparations for Chhath Puja without devotees getting any benefits and facilities about it.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan makes an analysis of the preparations for this year's 4-day Chhath festival, the condition of Yamuna Ghat and Yamuna.

As much as there is reverence among the devotees about this festival, there is as much negligence within the Delhi government. The Delhi government has been claiming to have made great preparations for the Chhath festival for the last several years. But these claims prove to be airborne every year. The ghats of Yamuna where devotees reach to celebrate Chhath have not even been cleaned even after a year ago, Kejriwal claimed to clean the Yamuna water in a year and bathe in it. A clear picture of Kejriwal’s claims and reality can be seen every year with the filth-laden Yamuna Ghats in Delhi.

Over the elections, Arvind Kejriwal has made huge promises about the Yamuna and its ghats. Be it the 2015 elections or the 2020 assembly elections, cleaning the water body has been an issue in the name of which they seek votes. AAP supremo also mentioned making world-class ghats in their 2015 and 2020 election manifesto. However, the condition of the ghats is getting poorer year after year. Given the situation in the Yamuna today, it can only be said that the Chhath devotees will again be forced to stand in the poisonous and dirty water of Yamuna, worship, and feel cheated.

