DNA Exclusive: Analysis of former Japan PM Shinzo Abe's assasination

In a shocking incident, Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead when he was delivering an election speech today. Abe's killing in Japan - a country known for its peaceful society - has delivered shockwaves across the world. The killing was done at a time when Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party is ruling the nation.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan makes an analysis of the incident of Abe's killing and his known friendship with PM Narendra Modi.

Abe, at the time of attack, was addressing a rally at a venue that is close to the city's biggest railway station. The various videos captured at the time of the event show that the attacker was standing close to Abe during the entire speech. The attacker took good time to plan and prepare himself for the attack. One of the videos shows the attacker standing behind the former Prime Minister.

The attacker fired the first shot from behind, but this bullet didn't touch Abe. As Abe turned back, the attacker fired for a second time at him. This time, the bullet penetrated Abe's chest on the left side. Abe was immediately taken to the hospital where doctors tried to save his life for five hours. However, the 67-year-old former Prime Minister succumbed to the injuries.

The guards deployed at the venue immediately got hold of the attacker and captured him. The attacker had used a hand-made gun which he had possibly made at home. The attacker used pipes and wooden cardboards to make the double-barrel gun at home.

The attacker, 41, was unhappy with one of the groups that were created by Abe.

Abe's killing comes as a setback for India and PM Narendra Modi has expressed grief on the incident. The Prime Minister has also announced one-day national mourning on Abe's death.

Abe had paid four visits to India during his time as the Prime Minister. PM Narendra Modi's meetings with Abe had made international headlines.

Watch DNA with Rohit Ranjan to understand the dynamics of Abe's death.