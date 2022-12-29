topStoriesenglish
DNA Exclusive: Analysis of Health Ministry's 40-day Covid warning based on past trends

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan will analyse Health Ministry's warning saying the next 40 days will be crucial for India as there is a possibility of a surge in Covid-19 cases.

New Delhi: The New Year eve is just a couple of days away amid the fresh scare of Covid-19 cases in India. Given the possibility of fourth wave of Coronvirus, the Health Ministry has issued a warning. The Ministry has cautioned that the “next 40 days” will be crucial as India may see a Covid surge in January. This warning is on a past trend that a new wave of coronavirus hits India around 30-35 days after it hits East Asia. At least 39 international passengers have been found positive for COVID-19 out of the 6,000 tested on arrival in the last two days. 

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan will analyse Health Ministry's warning saying the next 40 days will be crucial for India as there is a possibility of a surge in Covid-19 cases.

These figures cannot be taken lightly because there is a global surge of Omicron subvariant BF.7 cases. BF.7 is highly infectious variant and a person infected with the sub-variant can further infect 10-18 people. 

India reported 268 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday (29 December), 80 more than 188 cases recorded on Wednesday. 

In 2020, when Coronavirus wreaked havoc in India, the number of cases were low but they spiked in no time. 

It is a matter of relief that the number of active patients of Covid-19 in India is 3,552, which is just 0.1%, while the recovery rate  is 98.8%. The daily positivity rate is only 0.11% and the weekly positivity rate is 0.17%.

Before you embark on your holiday journey, you should be aware of new rules related to masking and covid safety so that you don't face any problems. 

Watch today's DNA for a detailed analysis

