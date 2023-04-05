topStoriesenglish2591459
DNA Exclusive: Analysis Of Internal Threat To National Security

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan makes an analysis of threat posed by internal elements on India's unity and integrity.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 01:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau

A number of pro-Khalistani elements have started protesting against Indian government in various countries, including the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia. These elements are openly involved in demeaning Indian government and demanding a separate nation for Sikhs.

However, there are also a few leaders that are doing the same in India - blatantly, without any fear of law.

One such lawmaker who openly supports creation of Khalistan is Member of Parliament is Simranjeet Singh Mann. The pro-Khalistani leader, who represents Punjab Singrur constituency in Lok Sabha, openly accepts helping pro-Khalistani leaders.

However, Indian agencies have found foreign hand - including the involvement of Pakistani intel agencies - behind the entire Amritpal Singh episode.

Simranjit Singh, in conversation with Zee Media, accepted helping pro-Khalistani elements inside and outside India.

Watch DNA, to understand in detail the anti-India conspiracy of those who are trying play with national security. 

