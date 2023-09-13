trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2661689
DNA Exclusive: Analysis Of Nitin Gadkari's 'Proposal' Of 10% Tax On Diesel Vehicles

In today's DNA, Zee News Sourabh Raj Jain analyzed Nitin Gadkari's stern warning to vehicle manufacturers asking them to stop making diesel vehicles.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 12:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
NEW DELHI: In a recent development, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari stirred a debate by advocating for a 10% additional tax on diesel engine vehicles. His statement, made during the 63rd SIAM Annual Convention, raised eyebrows and prompted discussions about the future of diesel vehicles in India. Although Gadkari later clarified that this was ''merely a suggestion'' and not a concrete proposal, the implications of his words have left a significant impact.


The "Pollution Tax" Proposal

During the SIAM Annual Convention, Nitin Gadkari expressed his intention to propose a 10% tax increase on all diesel-powered vehicles. He referred to it as the "pollution tax" and emphasized that such a measure was necessary to expedite the transition away from diesel vehicles in the country. This proposition was met with both interest and skepticism from various quarters.

Swift Backtrack Amid Industry Opposition

However, in the face of strong opposition from the automobile industry and other stakeholders, Gadkari quickly backtracked on his initial statement. He took to social media, specifically X (formerly Twitter), to issue a clarification. In this message, he stated that no concrete proposal regarding the additional tax on diesel vehicles was actively being considered by the government.

Gadkari's Message: A Push For Cleaner Alternatives

Despite the clarification, Gadkari's stance sends a clear message. It highlights the government's determination to minimize the use of diesel in the transportation sector. While he may have framed the proposal as a mere suggestion, the intent is evident – to encourage the automotive industry to shift its focus away from diesel vehicles and towards more eco-friendly alternatives like Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Ethanol.

A Warning To Automakers

In the wake of Gadkari's statement, the automotive industry has received a subtle but unequivocal warning. The government's ultimate goal is to phase out the sale of diesel-powered automobiles, aiming for diesel-free cities in India by 2027. This means that automakers should consider aligning their strategies with the evolving landscape of environmentally friendly transportation.

Conclusion

Nitin Gadkari's proposal for a 10% tax on diesel vehicles might have been portrayed as a suggestion, but it carries significant implications. It underscores the government's commitment to reducing diesel usage in India and pushing for alternative fuels. The discussions triggered by this statement reflect the ongoing debate about the future of diesel vehicles in the country. For a deeper understanding of this issue, tune in to tonight's episode of DNA on Zee News.

