DNA Exclusive: Analysis of Pakistan's failed attempts to spread lies over Kashmir at UN

Pakistan has been humiliated dozens of times at the hands of India on the international level. The neighbouring country which is battling poverty, terrorism and natural calamities, has so many sorrows to cry about but every time it starts shedding tears on Kashmir. The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday called an emergency session to condemn Russia's attempts to hold a referendum on Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhia and to annex these areas.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan will analyse Pakistan's never-ending disease of using international platforms over Kashmir.

According to the rules, Pakistan also got a chance to express its views on this issue but Pakistan dragged the Kashmir issue here too. But the result was the same as it happens every time, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj lashed out at Pakistan. Along with Ruchira, Rajya Sabha Deputy Speaker Harivansh also reprimanded Pakistan. He had reached the African country Rwanda to participate in the IPU assembly. India has also demanded from Pakistan to give up its illegal occupation of PoK.

Last year when the whole world was battling the Covid-19 pandemic, Pakistan used this platform to promote its anti-India agenda and even then India retaliated fiercely.

Today Pakistan is standing on the verge of becoming a ruined and failed country, the prices of food items and fuel are sky-high. Pakistan does not even see the pain of floods in its country and those who lost everything because of it.

Similarly in 2019, when Imran Khan was the Prime Minister of Pakistan, he was scaring the world that there would be bloodshed in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 but statistics show that today Kashmir has maximum peace, stone pelting cases have come down and it is on a new path of progress.

According to the United Nations Charter, its major objectives are to establish international peace and security, to develop friendly relations among nations based on the principle of equal rights and self-determination for the masses, and to get international cooperation in solving international problems.

But Pakistan has been using this platform only to cry about Kashmir and cover its factory of terrorism, which was once again exposed by India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj.