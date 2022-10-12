DNA Exclusive: Analysis of pits in 'system' responsible for potholes in Uttar Pradesh

Two types of pits exist in India, one being the potholes on the roads and the other being the pits of the system. These two types of pits cannot be imagined without each other and complement each other. Because if there are potholes in the system and the government's thinking, then the potholes on the roads will always exist.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan will analyse the two types of pits that exist in India, one on roads others in the mentality of system.

A video from Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh is going viral on social media where an e-rickshaw overturned in a pothole while making way for the VVIP convoy of Sitapur DM and SP that was moving from an intersection. But let alone stopping and looking over the passengers of the e-rickshaw, the bureaucrats didn't even bother to look back. Not a single officer's car stopped. Later, people picked up those who fell into the pit.

Similarly, as the system and the government ignore the promises of a pothole-free Uttar Pradesh, the DM and SP of Sitapur ignored the incident.

Interestingly, DM Anuj Singh and SP Sushil Chandrabhan, who were part of this convoy, had gone out to visit the flood-affected areas of Sitapur. And the accident with the e-rickshaw happened when the DM and SP were returning after visiting the flood-affected areas.



After the backlash on the Sitapur DM's act, the pothole reparation work started immediately.

The workers reached the spot along with bulldozers and JCB machines. This shows that fulfilling the promise of a pothole-free Uttar Pradesh is not a big deal if the system and the government want it.

This video will remind you of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recent promise of a pothole-free Uttar Pradesh. He said that a pothole-free campaign will be launched in the state by November 15. Well, this is not happening for the first time. In 2017, when the Yogi government was formed in UP, the promise of a pothole-free Uttar Pradesh was made in the first cabinet itself. And in three months, a campaign to remove potholes from UP roads also started but nothing happened.

It is difficult to expect this to happen, so be patient and wait for the dream of a pothole-free Uttar Pradesh to be fulfilled.